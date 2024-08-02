Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.61

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 222522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
