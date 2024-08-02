Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,819 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,737,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,477,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,588,000 after acquiring an additional 639,201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

