Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.14

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $74.14, with a volume of 775472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.