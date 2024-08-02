Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.14

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $74.14, with a volume of 775472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

