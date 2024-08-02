Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.14

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $74.14, with a volume of 775472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $72.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2239 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

