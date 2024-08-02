Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $57.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

