Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Velas has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $936,017.23 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00038690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008676 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,617,858,878 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

