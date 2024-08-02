Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.06

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.06 and last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 96831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VTR shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

