Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Get Verastem alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Verastem

Verastem Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of VSTM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.51. 145,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,619. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Verastem has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verastem by 4,172.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verastem by 114,375.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.