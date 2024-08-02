Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VCEL. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Get Vericel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vericel

Vericel Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $47.52 on Friday. Vericel has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4,747.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Vericel by 1.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 102.1% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 420,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vericel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.