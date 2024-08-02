Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Shares of TSE VET traded down C$0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.28. The company had a trading volume of 213,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,762. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.24 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($1.07). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of C$508.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
