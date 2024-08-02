Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,380 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $506.25. 839,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $508.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $477.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $1,113,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,779.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,128 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,005 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $462.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

