ViciCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $209.17 Million (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. ViciCoin has a market cap of $209.17 million and $193,573.19 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ViciCoin token can now be purchased for about $20.99 or 0.00032536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ViciCoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin launched on May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,965,746 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

