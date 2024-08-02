Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) versus Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Head to Head Analysis

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $24.04 million 4.00 -$15.43 million N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.22 $388.30 million $2.01 12.71

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 6 0 2.45

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viking Energy Group and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Viking Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 30.46% 20.41% 14.07%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Viking Energy Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity. The company also engages in developing, patent pending, electric transmission, and distribution of open conductor detection systems to detect a break in a transmission line, distribution line, or coupling failure. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Camber Energy, Inc.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

