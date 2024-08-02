Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) CFO Sells $61,040.00 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Village Super Market Trading Down 1.1 %

VLGEA opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 253.7% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

