Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) CFO Sells $61,040.00 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Village Super Market Trading Down 1.1 %
VLGEA opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter.
Village Super Market Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Super Market
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 253.7% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
About Village Super Market
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
