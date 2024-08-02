Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 205.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.16. 117,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,612. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 677.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.45) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

