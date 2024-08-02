Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $208.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VRTS

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 4.5 %

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

VRTS opened at $215.87 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $168.78 and a 52-week high of $263.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.12. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 80.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $14,649,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 80.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.