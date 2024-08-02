Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up to $38.84

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.84, but opened at $40.50. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $40.62, with a volume of 277,980 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -366.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

