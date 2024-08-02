Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 50.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,977 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Down 6.4 %

Vistra stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

