Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$4.50

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VZLA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Hanson sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total value of C$84,480.00. Also, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$240,000.00.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

