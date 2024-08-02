VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
