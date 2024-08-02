Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Vontier Stock Down 6.3 %

Vontier stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,261. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VNT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

