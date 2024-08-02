Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 42,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

VOYA stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.39. 929,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,738. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.57%.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

