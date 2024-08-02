Voyager Token (VGX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.39 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0682 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $23.39 million and $3.04 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token was first traded on June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,929,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,675,128 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
