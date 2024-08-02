Voyager Token (VGX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.93 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market cap of $23.01 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000135 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,929,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,675,128 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
