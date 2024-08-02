Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.10 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $83.10 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00004550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,991.91 or 0.99981440 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000980 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00065433 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.88975089 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $3,638,602.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.