W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Plans $2.05 Quarterly Dividend

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.05 per share by the industrial products company on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

W.W. Grainger has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $43.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $976.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.82. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $997.75.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

