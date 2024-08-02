Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 165 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total value of $283,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $1,888,222 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock traded down $3.49 on Friday, reaching $191.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,668. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.55. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.45 and a twelve month high of $205.92.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

