Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 2,070 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. 11,235,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.04. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,204 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

