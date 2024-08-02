Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 423 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Okta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after buying an additional 438,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Okta by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $8,801,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,256 shares of company stock valued at $34,154,578. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,876. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.