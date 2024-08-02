Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 627 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,307. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

