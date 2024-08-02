Wahed Invest LLC Has $293,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of -147.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -469.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.