Wahed Invest LLC Has $426,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 6,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Illumina by 22.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 51.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.70. 1,823,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,738. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $195.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.57.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

