Wahed Invest LLC Has $567,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $9.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $225.68. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796 over the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

