Wahed Invest LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Wahed Invest LLC trimmed its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock traded up $11.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.46. 535,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.68. Ferrari has a one year low of $285.02 and a one year high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.