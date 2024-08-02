Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.00

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24), with a volume of 7735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Walker Crips Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock has a market cap of £8.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.43.

Get Walker Crips Group alerts:

Walker Crips Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

Further Reading

