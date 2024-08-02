Walleye Trading LLC Raises Stock Position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHIX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,840,000. Flow State Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GHIX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.