Waltonchain Market Capitalization Achieves $560,571.01 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $560,571.01 and approximately $266.24 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 130.1% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,548,780 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

