Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCC. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of HCC stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,194. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,447.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.