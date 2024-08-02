Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $2.56 Million Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. nCino comprises approximately 4.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.06% of nCino worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCNO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in nCino by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 346,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in nCino by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $558,963.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,755,669.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 16,882 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $558,963.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,381,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,755,669.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,305.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,844,023 shares of company stock worth $185,759,471. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 948,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,495. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67, a PEG ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

