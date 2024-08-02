Washington Harbour Partners LP Increases Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JFrog comprises approximately 7.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.10% of JFrog worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $502,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,716,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,984,794.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,764. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FROG. Barclays started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.07.

Shares of FROG stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.02. 950,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 0.96. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

