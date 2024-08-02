Washington Harbour Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Sprinklr makes up about 2.0% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 9.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 1,368,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

