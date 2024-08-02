Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Waters Stock Performance

Waters stock opened at $352.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.51. Waters has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.58.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

