Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on W. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of W traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,142,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.20. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,949. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.