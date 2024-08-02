Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 35050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 10.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

