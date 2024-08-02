Webs Creek Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 145,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,619,000. Vital Energy accounts for approximately 3.1% of Webs Creek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Webs Creek Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Vital Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Energy by 4,448.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTLE stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.53. 1,436,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,694. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTLE shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vital Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.