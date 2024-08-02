Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,119.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

