WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $90.69. 1,141,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,721. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $92.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.