Wedbush Comments on M/I Homes, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $22.99 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $18.34 per share.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

MHO stock opened at $160.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.22. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $173.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

