Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.38.

AXT stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,306,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 779,548 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 866.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 230,013 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 161,893 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AXT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 149,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

