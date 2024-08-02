Wedbush Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $32.50 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. 87,938,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,592,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Intel has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 365,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

