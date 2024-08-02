Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.45

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.45 and last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 8402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

Weis Markets Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

In related news, Director Edward John Lauth III bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $99,094.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 6,300.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weis Markets by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Weis Markets by 228.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.